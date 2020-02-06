Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Rome's ancient Colosseum reopened its doors to the public
And and. A and. Time. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:57","description":"New measures were in place including the number of people allowed inside and a thermo-scanner machine at the entrance. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71024451","title":"Rome's ancient Colosseum reopened its doors to the public","url":"/International/video/romes-ancient-colosseum-reopened-doors-public-time-months-71024451"}