Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 26, 2020

From. The world health experts say cases of the corona virus are for the first time spreading at a faster pace outside of China and other parts of Asia Europe and here in the US the CDC says the risk remains low but also warned cases will increase comes as the nation's top health officials on Capitol Hill are asking for 2.5 billion more in emergency. Funding we we're ready to adapt to and we're ready to do whatever we have to do. As the disease spreads if it spreads I'm going to be putting our vice president Mike Pence in charge. And Mike we'll be working with the professionals and doctors and everybody else's work in the game this yeah. A former employee fired earlier today in opening fire at the Miller courts building in Milwaukee the city's mayor Tom Barrett this is a tragic day for hours. Next day for our state. By families. Six. We. Because of this horrific act it's. You. From the debate stage former vice president Joseph Biden getting a key endorsement from South Carolina congressman James Cliburn so yeah. She's usually poll do. Biden's lead has slipped in recent polls with senator Bernie Sanders pleading Sanders campaigning in South Carolina today along with senator Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina primary is Saturday. After seven months. In an Italian prison two Americans charged with murder and finally facing an Shiites. The trial now under way in Rome for nineteen golden being revealed metallic yours he and twenty holds Canadian elder from California. Killing an Italian police officers are named after a drug deal gone bad and you won't unarmed plain clothes police officers leader and confronted the teens and I got the new prosecutors saying elder claimed he was thrown into the ground but didn't know that they were police saying he's. Stabbed officer scenarios are yellow radar eleven times witness nineteen self defense team on the same time only seen it how Huard scuffled with a Ring Lardner. For months relatives and police have asked me if there is some question where are the children and are they okay. Laurie fallow and her husband have remained silent. De Velde refusing to answer questions about the whereabouts of his disease that Jones seventeen year old highly Ryan's. And seven year old JJ fallow right now she is being held on in my million dollar bond. But that's another twist in this case a court document alleges a thousand east Nathalie Boudreau from the nose worms highly in JKR when his refusing to cooperate with police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.