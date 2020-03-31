Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 31, 2020

A a. Given her rotavirus now topped 75000. Of them was New York City Indianapolis center the nation's outbreak governor Andrew Cuomo says the heat. Could still be three weeks away and my brother press. It is positive and Lauren virus and the emergency systems in New York City who are still inundated dare call volume now Harry was geared not allowed in some doctors projecting the next hot spots from the cities like Dallas Miami and Detroit news lost its Los Angeles from Philadelphia and Washington DC in Las Vegas new efforts to provide temporary shelter for the homeless population in parking lots. Medical students. Helping screen people for the virus. Moody's analytics chief economist Mark Zandi projecting the war in a half million new unemployment claims from could be reported this week all major retailers like Macy's and the gap are sterling employees. JC Penney announced that most of its workers. We'll not get paid during the corona virus slow down travel and other service industries has seen a steep decline in demand. And businesses and families are desperately waiting for financial relief. From the two trillion dollar stimulus package which includes extended unemployment benefits and checks for millions of Americans all our needs more art mills and yes. Averaging awaiting her black. The captain of the US navy aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt is asking for information on isolated most of the 5000 crew members on shore to ship currently is docked at Guam and at least seventy have tested positive and it Austria it's now mandatory to Wear masks and officials say shoppers won't be allowed in the grocery stores without once officials in Spain are reporting 849. Deaths from the rotavirus. The highest one day control in that country since the pandemic began. President trump may reverse the administration's guidance unprotected face where the same all Americans may need to Wear them in public that we'll take a look at. Improved her time not forever I mean you know we want our country back we're not going to be wearing masks forever but masks and medical equipment critical to corona virus still seem to be in short supply in the seats that need them the most gripping aren't you read it. With fifteen other states. Bidding on a ventilator we don't generally recommend wearing masks in public we're starting to re examine the possibility. Then and there are not a mass should everyone be bearing mass.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.