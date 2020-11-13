Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 11, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020

Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: The Paris climate agreement

Now Playing: Pope reaches out to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden

Now Playing: Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic

Now Playing: Drone taxi showcased in South Korea

Now Playing: Veterans remembered, vote counting, Tropical Storm Eta: World in Photos, Nov. 12

Now Playing: Kate Middleton spoke with British military families who have lost loved ones

Now Playing: COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Now Playing: Catching up with World War II veterans after their return to Normandy last year

Now Playing: COVID-19 scare onboard first cruise ship to resume sailing

Now Playing: Families on Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for storm landfall

Now Playing: Pink diamond sells for $26.6 million

Now Playing: Robot wolf protects Japanese towns from bears

Now Playing: COVID-19, Morales returns to Bolivia, Armenia protests: World in Photos, Nov. 11

Now Playing: Once in a lifetime hole-in-one at The Masters practice round