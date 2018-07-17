Transcript for Russian woman arrested on charges she acted as Kremlin agent

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington authorities say this new case is another example of Russians allegedly trying to Berle the way into the fabric. Of American politics to influence and undermine the US democracy. Federal prosecutors claim Maria Bettina seen here smiling would Hamdan in tow was secretly sent by the Russian Federation to infiltrate American politics. Her latest targets according to newly filed charges in intelligence sources US politicians and political candidates and the NRA. The FBI says routine that closed it up to NRA officials and politicians. Trying to gain access. Here she is at a conference dubbed freedom fest. Nice I'm on the knowledge that won't remember the old man. And this is Bettina voice at that conference. In 2015. Asking then candidate Donald Trump a question about foreign policy do you you want to continue the politics of sanctions potent has no respect for President Obama. Think problem the FBI alleges that bu T that came to the US under the direction of an unnamed Russian official identified by sources as Alexander tortured. A former member of Russian parliament and one of Putin's closest allies. Other US who are foreign nationals and others who are actively seeking to influence US policy on behalf of another country must register with the Justice Department. Bettina is denying the charges which were brought separately from the most special counsel investigation. Her attorney called the case overblown. Saying there's simply no indication of Bettina seeking to influence or undermine any specific policy or law in the United States. I'm Pierre Thomas reporting in Washington.

