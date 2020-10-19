Santiago church spire collapses in fire amid tense protests

Church spire collapses after catching fire in Santiago, near where demonstrators faced off with police on the one-year anniversary of deadly mass protests over inequality.
1:28 | 10/19/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Santiago church spire collapses in fire amid tense protests
