Saudi Arabia holds socially distanced hajj in Mecca

A severely limited number of pilgrims begin hajj rituals with COVID-19 control measures in place in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
0:56 | 07/30/20

Transcript for Saudi Arabia holds socially distanced hajj in Mecca
