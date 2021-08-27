-
Now Playing: At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden addresses Kabul airport attack
-
Now Playing: Retired US colonel on Afghanistan: ‘End game is going to be ugly’
-
Now Playing: Marine veteran calls Afghanistan ‘complete collapse of American competence’
-
Now Playing: Houston mother makes 3-month road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Taliban inherit vast American military arsenal
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Florida COVID-19 cases and deaths hit record highs
-
Now Playing: Northern California fire triggers evacuations
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean, could hit Gulf Coast as major hurricane
-
Now Playing: CDC investigates 2 salmonella outbreaks across 17 states
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul
-
Now Playing: Small plane makes emergency landing on California highway
-
Now Playing: School board meetings become hotbed for mask mandate debates
-
Now Playing: Woman with ‘visible difference’ has an amazing voice, and Billie Eilish agrees
-
Now Playing: Special Report: 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondents react to US service members killed at Kabul airport