Soccer team rescued from Thailand cave introduce themselves at press conference

The 12 boys and their soccer coach spoke publicly for the first time since being rescued last week.
1:04 | 07/18/18

Transcript for Soccer team rescued from Thailand cave introduce themselves at press conference
Don't know what. And they may. He's coached at page 25 until. Since he's the only tells him out of them survived since it. This is Hans Hai ache coming along his nickname as the enemy is sixteen years old. He comes from a bond I would ask school. And me includes a consent monarchy he's fourteen and he gets old. It's important. This is hanging on labeling I don't his thinking this time he's eleven years old. Why not apply. I'd always be a youngest member had not team. Eleven years only. His stay here and it's very very so tiny hands. And it wouldn't be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

