South Korean authorities disinfect school

More
The group wore protective suits while disinfecting a high school as the country prepares to reopen schools in stages starting this week.
0:57 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Korean authorities disinfect school
Yeah. It. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"The group wore protective suits while disinfecting a high school as the country prepares to reopen schools in stages starting this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70645595","title":"South Korean authorities disinfect school","url":"/International/video/south-korean-authorities-disinfect-school-70645595"}