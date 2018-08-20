Spanish police shoot man dead in suspected terror attack

Police in Barcelona say they are treating a man's knife attack on officers at a police station as a terrorist incident.
Transcript for Spanish police shoot man dead in suspected terror attack
Breaking news oversees an incident in Barcelona has been treated. As a terror attack a man wielding a knife at police was gunned down by officers and shots are fired US embassy in Turkey. Authorities are responding to a drive by shooting amid tensions between the two countries over the trial of an American pastor we also have a dramatic rescue to show you at Long Beach, California two people and their dog were trapped in a sinking talk. Now witnesses say the vehicle if crashed to the railing and then it just tumbled into the water several good samaritans. You can see jumping in to help the mother and the son we are happy to report this morning. Everyone made it out safely without injuries including.

