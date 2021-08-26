Special Report: 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

More
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 injured in an attack near Kabul airport, the Pentagon said.
28:03 | 08/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Special Report: 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:03","description":"At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 injured in an attack near Kabul airport, the Pentagon said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79665425","title":"Special Report: 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport","url":"/International/video/special-report-12-us-service-members-killed-explosions-79665425"}