Transcript for Taliban militants patrol Kabul as Americans and allies flee Afghanistan

In Afghanistan the Taliban have seized back power nearly two decades after 9/11 taking over the capital of Kabul. The Afghan president has fled the country in US troops have taken control of the city's airport for thousands of Afghans are also desperate to leave the country. Military helicopters are evacuating American citizens an embassy personnel. As well as particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals senior correspondent in panel has a latest from Kabul. This morning mayhem in company. This cramped Russian into the ethics behind them the sound of dumb. The airports now overrun desperate chaotic scenes as massive crowds so it's on to the tarmac. Desperate to get sounds of the country yeah. Obama and the US desperately trying to evacuate thousands of Americans zipping in Afghanistan. And Afghans who supported the US mission. Of those trying to escape an American family who visiting relatives in Afghanistan. And this morning that trapped. They're trying to make it's and my mom. I have my seen him on here. Although my daughter's. We aren't a disaster yeah. The Afghan president's also among those fleeing as the militants moved in saying he wanted to save Coble from bloodshed this footage from Al-Jazeera allegedly showing Taliban fighters inside the Presidential Palace. Walking the hallways declaring doomed restoration of the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan. Near the US embassy and chinook helicopters seen flying in and out parts of the massive evacuation of Americans. The embassy tools now shots at the American flag taken down at thousand additional soldiers now re routed to Kabul in the wake of this Cahill to turn of events in less than three months the Taliban capturing control of nearly every major district outside Kabul. And in panel joins me live now from Kabul with more on this in what are you seeing there. Get well time we've been councils of the streets this morning I have to say there are two stories in Kabul one is the streets outside yesterday they were totally dead. Today we seem traffic was seen pedestrians people are some that bikes people kind of starting to come out of that houses. But tellingly we drove a ram for about 1015 minutes. We can see warm woman apps on the streets now that wouldn't have been the case. Just two days ago zoning that already tells you lost we're seeing Taliban Manning checkpoints we've seen a pick up trucks heavily lays him with Taliban fighters that classical sticking out. Looking answers. Checking out who we are we so one humvee with Taliban fighter driving it through the town that wheels have met some Taliban. Fights is from neighboring look up Robinson told Tibetan. About what they plan to do over the coming days there were trying to reassure us that that not the bad guys at the hit to bring stability and and a better future for the country but tellingly he wouldn't answer any questions at all about whether the Taliban had changed from default. And he wouldn't answer any questions at all about Whitman Diane. And and we're seeing some disturbing scenes at the airport I mean people going so far as to clinging to trying to cling to planes that are taking off. How are officials dealing with this rash to flee the country. Yeah and that's the other side of applause during moaning Koppel at the moment we can hear the war effect craft it is chaos down that. Yes today an Afghan friend went to the airports the streets was so cloaked. He went with his farm raised three kids that they had to ditch this suitcases and wore to the Apple's. Denzel and tried to follow on with those suitcases. After 6000 still couldn't get that today as you say we see people invading the room white running in fronts of US transport planes unfortunately. So for every this is now the abiding image of withdrawal it is toxic tales utter desperation why they so desperate why they cling to airplanes because they genuinely believe and withdrew Coles that they stayed here. The Taliban find them. That nobody killed but at the movement there isn't a a reasonable decent plan the shedd told the US. Other and they say countries who caught totally off guard and that's what we seem to panic and chaos that they haven't even able to secure the bruins' offense but that's why you hearing gunshots in the it's made me. Crowd control measures extremists they may be a denting their scenes again to end while the US is still here still tried to get it systems out. And Afghans who work with them we're going to see those scenes of chaos and desperation but the really really tragic. Anywhere all of these refugees go all the US take Ayman. Yes and so basically the US at the moment has a two pronged program one is full of special immigrant visas to those people who work directly with the US mission here weather was diplomatic war. Afghan you know interprets as the work with the US military. But we've heard repeatedly from people who've been applying for years avenue matters bones that confirmation hasn't come through they can't get to the F pulled not everybody was saying Koppel anyway. The second group of people of people of what we do US companies media companies or NGOs but they've been told. Yes you can apply for visas state says there's always you make your own way after the country. Well that's just totally impossible at the moment sadat's partly to explain why we see desperation that's just some of the people who can get outs and of course. That's just a small minority. So what happens so those who are left behind. That is the question what what does what does a new Afghanistan lookalike what does Taliban rule looked like. Nothing consistently overt the last few months if not the last two years. While the Taliban leadership could be an Indo home while the US has been negotiating with him. We're seeing two sides to the Taliban the political leadership which has it's very politically salve a it has a very different kind of nuanced message says they will respect women's rise swimming will be let's go to work with a lap to go. To be educated here at university. But the practice on the ground of the Taba parts is is that much more minutes and much more hardline. I mean we're hearing stories have not confirmed. Let's tell them I'm going house to house. Looking full women who works with say the media organizations like that's people being taken from their homes that Taliban is saying they go into restore order that not going to do that but in this confused situation there is real fear and panic the people left behind and for the women in particular what those does the future holds will the Taliban leadership's message told Willie B the words of the punches on the street. Yeah me in panel in Kabul stays safe Ian thank you. An earlier on Good Morning America George Stephanopoulos spoke to retired general Douglas Lute who oversaw the war in Afghanistan for president's bush and Obama. And is a former ambassador to NATO he spoke about how concerned we need to be about the Taliban right now let's listen. Since. 2001 when we first went into Afghanistan the first of all cup al-Qaeda has changed. Al-Qaeda in the Afghanistan Pakistan region the original cause it took us to Afghanistan. There's much diminished he could in fact I believe decimated. From those early years we've brought in laden to justice ten years ago in 2011. There are branches of al-Qaeda. Better today more dangerous to the United States than anything coming from Afghanistan. So al-Qaeda in Somalia. Yemen nor T Syria parts of Africa. So al-Qaeda has changed but what's also mentioned that American capability has changed. We have a network of global partners today but to share information on counterterrorism. Our ability to use to detect. Terrorist threats had to do something about them strike with precision anywhere in the world. He's much much improvement from 2001 that is certainly the hope but if we got into if the intelligence about how quickly. The Taliban would take over Afghanistan was so wrong hack we trust him now. She never trust intelligence he should always question then he should always prove the assumptions. And I think the last few days indicate that you can never rest on the most likely. Process scenario but really have to plan for the worst case. How do we deal with the Taliban. Plus too soon to tell George we're not sure what Tolle bond we have. There are those who fear that this is exactly our a redux of the tall bond of twenty years ago. But there are indicators that they've changed speaks clearly have a much more sophisticated view the world. They have contacts with the outside world that they never had been 2001 when they rule. They're much more politically savvy. How much more Bob years abbey club and they weren't that talk so want to save the first indication will be how they treat fellow after. Tips. You've devoted a significant part of your career to Afghanistan whose oversight as we said for presidents bush and Obama from the National Security Council. Thousands of American families have sacrificed in this war what do you say to them. About what was gained after two decades of war billions of dollars investment thousands of lives lost. Fight for twenty years of investment of American investment has had benefits. We're not seeing those benefits days play out inside Afghanistan itself. But those twenty years bought us time. To make ourselves a much harder for terrorists terrorist target that we were 2001 think about the creation and to the Department of Homeland Security. The department of national intelligence were sharing intelligence in a much more reasonable way today that we were pre 9/11. We have this global network of partners fund which help us protect ourselves from all far. Also. Al-Qaeda is much different as I mentioned. By al-Qaeda this region of Afghanistan and Pakistan as much diminished but he has franchises elsewhere. So these twenty years of service and sacrifice. Had given us this space in the time to make ourselves much more secure. Our thanks to Georgian ambassador Douglas Lute for that we should mention that numerous US officials now tell ABC news. That she intelligence assessments didn't predict the quick Taliban take over our leaders just didn't listen we're going to hear more from that. Or on that I should say for president Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan in just a moment. Meanwhile president. Pressure I should say is growing up for the by the administration to do more in response to the turmoil in Afghanistan president Biden vice president Harris. Met by video with the national security team yesterday to hear updates on the evacuation of our civilian person on Afghanistan ABC's Stephanie promises in Washington. With more on that good morning Stephanie. Diane president Biden entered the White House touting his decades of experience on the world stage and when he announced the draw down of US troops in Afghanistan back in April the first major foreign policy decision of his presidency he assured Americans and Afghan forces could hold the line against the Taliban. This morning that is not the reality the president's meeting virtually with his national security team from Camp David over the weekend. His critics vocal she has mishandled this crisis. The house and senate were also briefed over the weekend on the situation by the secretary of state secretary of defense and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The president has not spoken publicly about the situation in Afghanistan to nearly a week. But he did put out a statement doubling down on his reasons for pulling American troops out of the country. And saying she inherited a deal cut by former president trump and that it has led to this current turmoil Diane. Right stuff. Iran us in Washington thank you an earlier on GMA George also spoke to the president's national security advisor Dick Celadon. About whether or not there are threats from the Taliban and if we'll hear from the president today let's listen. Just a month ago the president said a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was highly unlikely. With the intelligence wrong or did he dismiss it. Well the president did not think it was inevitable that the dollar bond we're gonna take control of Afghanistan he thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spend. Twenty years tens of billions of dollars training them giving them the best equipment. Giving them support of US forces for twenty years and when push came to shove they decided not to step up and fight for their country. And so the question facing the president. Back in April and again as we've going forward is should this US men and women. Be put into the middle of another country civil war when their own army won't fight to defend them. And his answer that question was no. And that is why he stands by this decision if he knew then that the army was administered in federal why didn't he know that the army can stand and fight and why wasn't more planning and place. So we can get out our allies and American personnel in a more deliberate manner. Well with respect to the planning that we plan for a wide range of contingencies one of those was the need to flow in a substantial number of forces to secure the airport. Can be able to facilitate that evacuation. We have now successfully drawn down the US embassy in Kabul we have moved all of those personnel. Either to the airport or out of the country and we flowed and several thousand troops who had been pre positioned in theater. For precisely this purpose. He activated that deployment. Well before the fall of Kabul because as we watch the situation unfold and it's certainly unfolded at unexpected speed. We put that contingency plan in place which does it was that. We're still seeing thousands of our allies interpreters translators. And other aids the US effort there in Afghanistan who are stranded. Can they be saved. We believe that we can effectuate an ongoing evacuation of American citizens. Afghans who work for us including interpreters and translators and other vulnerable last cancer risk. We are working to do that first by securing the airport today and then in the days ahead by five taking people out one flight at a time flight after flight. We fully intend to continue an evacuation process. To bring out people who worked alongside of us and Afghanistan we're getting reports that the Taliban are releasing hundreds of prisoners from the pogrom prison there. Who they are al-Qaeda sympathizers. Are we going to be able to engage the Taliban how we government as terrorists from targeting American can. Well first I would say hi that we have to look at the terrorism threat in a broad context which is that we are facing terrorist threats in countries around the world including Syria. And Libya and Yemen. And one thing we have proven. In those countries in Somalia in other parts of the world is that we can fight terrorism effectively without having a large military footprint on the ground. We are gonna prove that is well in Afghanistan and yes we are gonna hold the tellem on accountable. To not allowing al-Qaeda attack have a safe haven there and if they do there will be costs and consequences for the Talabani in addition to the direct suppression of al-Qaeda. That we will have the capability to pursue I in the period ahead what do you say to Americans who are wondering what was achieved by two decades of war. Thousands of cows you casualties. Billions of dollars in investment. I would say that we went to Afghanistan for one reason which is to get the people who attacked us on 9/11. A decade ago we got Osama bin Laden. We degraded al-Qaeda we stop terrorist attacks against the United States from Afghanistan for twenty years but what the president was not prepared to do. Was entering a third decade of conflict. Slowing and thousands more troops which was his only other choice to fight in the middle of the civil war. That the Afghan army wouldn't fight for itself he would not do that to America's men and women for their families. And that is why he made the decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan this year she the American people expect to hear from the president today. I think they can expect to hear from the president soon. He is right now actively engaged with his national security team he is working the situation hard he is focused on ensuring that the mission. Which is to secure that airport. Paint continue these evacuations. That that mission continues. And has brought to a positive conclusion that is his overriding focus right now. He's deeply engaged on it and yes at the right point she will absolutely address the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.