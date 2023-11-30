Tensions rise after attacks in Jerusalem and West Bank

ABC News analyst Mick Mulroy provide analysis on the latest on the attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as the status of hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live