Now Playing: Lightning strikes house, causes neighborhood blackout

Now Playing: Terrifying lightning strikes building in Greece

Now Playing: Flooding in New Orleans, the last Beetle, Tour de France: World in Photos, July 11

Now Playing: Amal Clooney blasts Trump for attacking media

Now Playing: Suspect arrested for breaking into Buckingham Palace

Now Playing: Doctor says airline targeted her due to race, curvy figure

Now Playing: American scientist in Greece found dead in WWII bunker

Now Playing: British warship prevents Iranian intercept at sea

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan and baby Archie make surprise appearance at polo match

Now Playing: US scientist died in 'criminal act' on Greek island: Authorities

Now Playing: Mom who is a triplet welcomes adorable triplets of her own

Now Playing: Women's soccer parade, Lion King opening, San Fermin: World in Photos, July 10

Now Playing: Meghan Markle backlash over Wimbledon privacy request

Now Playing: Chinese authorities evacuate thousands from flooded areas

Now Playing: U.K. Ambassador to U.S. quits

Now Playing: UK PM confirms resignation of British ambassador to US

Now Playing: Germany's Merkel seen shaking for 3rd time in a month

Now Playing: Across the Pond: New video shows last footage of climbers found dead in Himalayas

Now Playing: Migrant crossings plummet, as Mexico cracks down