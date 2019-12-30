Thousands forced to evacuate amid Australian wildfires

More
Wildfires have killed 10 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes across the country in the past few months.
1:30 | 12/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands forced to evacuate amid Australian wildfires
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Wildfires have killed 10 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes across the country in the past few months. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67986628","title":"Thousands forced to evacuate amid Australian wildfires ","url":"/International/video/thousands-forced-evacuate-amid-australian-wildfires-67986628"}