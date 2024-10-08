Timelapse video shows Hurricane Milton as seen from space

Timelapse footage captured by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick shows Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm churned through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

October 8, 2024

