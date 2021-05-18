Tourists slowly return to Venice as Italy reopens

SINKING CITY: Tourists enjoy scenic gondola rides and views of the Grand Canal in Venice as Italy ditches quarantine for some European visitors.
1:22 | 05/18/21

Transcript for Tourists slowly return to Venice as Italy reopens
