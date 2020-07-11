-
Now Playing: England’s new lockdown underway
-
Now Playing: COVID crisis in Europe skyrockets
-
Now Playing: US Army rescues stranded residents in Honduras
-
Now Playing: Deadly tropical threat nearing the Gulf
-
Now Playing: Election Day, an earthquake in Turkey, Hurricane Eta: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: The world watches as the US continues to tally votes
-
Now Playing: An early 'White Christmas' in England
-
Now Playing: U.S. Elections, tropical storms and Fashion Week: The World in Photos, Nov. 5.
-
Now Playing: Eta flooding forces Hondurans to flee
-
Now Playing: US election, Hurricane Eta, Russia Unity Day protest: World in Photos, Nov. 4
-
Now Playing: Incredible piano performance during pandemic protest
-
Now Playing: U.S. election, Kabul attack, vaccinations in Italy: World in Photos, Nov. 3
-
Now Playing: Vienna reels after apparent terror attack that left at least 4 dead
-
Now Playing: Little girl rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: An exclusive look inside Microsoft’s election security ‘war room’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: Prince William treated for COVID-19 in April
-
Now Playing: 15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna