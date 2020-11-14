Transcript for Tropical Storm Iota forecast to become major hurricane

It is a tropical storm out is moving very slowly it's in the middle of the Caribbean here is a satellite picture south of south southeast of Jamaica it will get its act together you will accelerate it will take a similar pass. 28. With just over it which just over a week ago went right into this same area now we expect a category two or three storm. Bite late to Monday night at making landfall right along the border there Honduras Nicaragua Guatemala could see netted twenty to thirty inches of rainfall back cause catastrophic flooding and mudslides and casualties the last go around and still recovering obviously. This is not a good situation. Polar opposite of this is what's happening in the west they heads of the snow. And rain and wind. And another storm is coming into the Pacific northwest during the day today now we'll bring another batch of heavy rain wind and snow so winter and tropics combined. Middle of November at sick what's happening nationally time now for look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.