-
Now Playing: Deadly flooding prompts urgent rescues from Florida to Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Eta heads toward South Florida after going through Cuba
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Outrage as Armenia concedes defeat in battle with Azerbaijan
-
Now Playing: 4 astronauts set to make historic launch this weekend
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: Presidential election, Veterans Day, coronavirus pandemic: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, November 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Jaguar returns to wild after being struck by car
-
Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: The Paris climate agreement
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Pope reaches out to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic
-
Now Playing: Drone taxi showcased in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Veterans remembered, vote counting, Tropical Storm Eta: World in Photos, Nov. 12
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton spoke with British military families who have lost loved ones
-
Now Playing: COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 11, 2020