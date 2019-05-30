Transcript for Turkey releases detained NASA scientist after years in prison

We welcome the news that certain angle they has been released from prison today. We will continue to follow mr. Valdez case closely along with those involving our own locally employed staff and mission Turkey. We take our obligation to insist US citizens arrested abroad seriously and we will continue. To provide all appropriate consular services to mr. Golding including making sure he can return home as soon as possible NASA scientists. Let's release. Do you think do you believe that this is I am an indication by Turkey in anyway. And to make goods I'm on the relationship on what is it being a tense relationship. And I don't want to speculate on the intentions. The Turkish authorities. Com but we want to commend them for doing the right thing today by releasing 1010 we think it's welcomes a news and that should be done full stop because it's the right thing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.