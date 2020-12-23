-
Now Playing: NYPD officer arrested in connection with drug ring
-
Now Playing: Mexico's Navy seizes massive drugs haul
-
Now Playing: Volunteers deliver foods to stranded truckers
-
Now Playing: Family speaks out after US teen jailed for violating COVID-19 rules
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: NBA hopeful meets NBA champion from his home town in Cameroon
-
Now Playing: No evidence UK variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death: CDC
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers holiday end-of-year remarks
-
Now Playing: Drone captures Christmas village in China
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows sunrise in Sydney
-
Now Playing: New concerns over COVID-19 variant detected in the UK
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 40 countries ban UK travel due to COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: Year in Photos: 2020
-
Now Playing: American teen heads to court for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 rules
-
Now Playing: Major airlines to require COVID-19 testing on UK flights
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: Britain in lockdown, travel bans after COVID-19 mutation
-
Now Playing: Panda attacks snowman filled with treats
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus variant throws UK back into lockdown