Ukraine's first lady speaks out in exclusive interview with ABC News

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview with ABC News as more than 5 million children need humanitarian help as a result of Russia's invasion.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live