UNICEF on Pakistan flooding: 'Imagine the entire northeast of the US underwater'

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with UNICEF Pakistan representative Abdullah Fadil about the devastating floods across Pakistan which have killed over 1,100 people and impacted nearly 30 million.

