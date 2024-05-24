UN's top court orders halt to Israeli military campaign

The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel must halt its military offensive immediately, however, it carries little weight. ABC News' Britt Clennett has the latest from Tel Aviv.

May 24, 2024

