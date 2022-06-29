US kicks off World Cup amid controversies surrounding FIFA, host nation Qatar

Major League Soccer host and analyst Calen Carr breaks down the controversies surrounding the 2022 World Cup and the political and social movements playing out on the world stage.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live