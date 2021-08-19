Transcript for US troops have evacuated 7,000 people from Kabul since Saturday, officials say

Let's go to our senior pentagon reporter Lou Martinez for more Louie so what are officials saying about their capability to get people laugh. Terry they say they have the aircraft within the Middle East region to be able to get them flying into Kabul. If they need to get 5009000. People out. And gay. But what that according to the Pentagon's latest figures that we heard this morning they're talking about an additional 2000 there were taking out. The last night on board twelve aircraft that have flown into Kabul. So what they're looking for as you said is that keep that demand can they fill up those aircraft. Who when I asked to penning a spokesman John Kirby earlier today. About whether they can expect to see for their people more the higher numbers of people approaching the gate that are being men by the United States. He says the hope that is the hope because they have. May and another gate the that parents access to the airport and they have surged additional counselor officials to those gates so that they can. Greet the people and bring them on inside to validate her documents. I think the State Department has just said that there there are about 6000 people currently it. The airport in Kabul that would be ready to board airplanes so what if that's out much higher number than we've seen already and who over the last few days. As the military has slowly built up from 2000 a day potentially we could see even more tomorrow. But today capability of the questions that are canned of these asking and apple of these applicants can they get through because they're the ones that are in greatest danger. They say that there is a deal with that the Taliban that they will ensure the safe passage of Americans. It doesn't appear that that applies to Afghans so the question is what can be done to help them get through that security barriers. A very tough question Louis let me ask you this secretary of defense led Austin yesterday said that the United States doesn't have the capability to get into Kabul to get people out. There are scattered reports. A British. Is special forces may be fresh special forces. Going into the city and bringing people out and that triggers the question when people scene that well if they can do why can't we what do you make of that. Daddy's a capability that they brought inside to Afghanistan is specifically to the airport in Kabul. That the British we noted bright in 600 troops. Omniture how many the French may have brought in but they did bring special operations capabilities with them so it's not a surprise that they can do this now the question is. Are they doing this. Quietly are they doing this with agreement by the Taliban. That's that that's a question even if the United States had the capability or how the special operations forces capability or even the convoy cuts in capability. Didn't go into Kabul to try to bring out Americans. To try to bring out Afghans. The question becomes how would they get back safely into the airport so it to me it means that you probably have to rely on some kind of a Taliban agreement to make that happen. And right now you heard the secretary defense say yesterday we don't have that capability I don't know even if we did whether. We can guarantee get a guarantee from the Taliban that there were no be no attacks on those convoys should they come back to the airport. Right and right now the mission is tens of thousands of people. I don't know if the French the British have that kind of numbers president Biden says that US troops are gonna stay now. Until all Americans Americans are out of Afghanistan even if that means staying past the August 31 deadline so how long. Do you think that are the forces there can realistically maintain control of the airport. They are in control of that airport they say that gave these days very secure right now. That they control the perimeter so that means that they are great they are in charge of who is getting access to the base. Name and believes say essentially there is a base actually at the northern part I think this civilian airport. They are the ones that are in charge of the current that are on the other side just outside is where those Taliban checkpoints are. And needs in between there that said first buffer zone that's really the toughest spot for the people who are trying to get out. On the officials when you talk to them here they say that we can hold security here for as long as we need. One person asked but what about fuel for the aircraft. And we were told by the spokesman here that we have enough fuel capability at that airport to keep planes running for quite a long period of time so. When the president says August 31. It sounds like he might be a viable option for the united states military to maintain operations there. And even if they need to get beyond this August 31 deadline if the president had said earlier. Let's not forget I mean are 31 is an arbitrary date to the president chosen himself originally it was September 11. The so I I think any adjustments can be made to. And must be made it seems likes our senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez thanks very much. Thanks Terry.

