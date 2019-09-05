Victory Day parade allows Putin to show off military hardware

More
The parade celebrates the 74th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
0:34 | 05/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Victory Day parade allows Putin to show off military hardware
Okay. Yeah yeah. He gave me yeah. It's. Oh. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The parade celebrates the 74th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62946970","title":"Victory Day parade allows Putin to show off military hardware","url":"/International/video/victory-day-parade-putin-show-off-military-hardware-62946970"}