Vienna Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur

Caretakers at the Vienna Zoo are welcoming a new resident, a ring-tailed lemur born earlier this month. It's the second birth of this highly endangered species at the zoo since 2020.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live