Transcript for Vietnam locks down Ho Chi Minh City amid new variant concerns

Concerns about a new cola Darian in Vietnam the city of ho chi Minh is in lockdown after a surge in cases are senior foreign correspondent in panelists following this forest. High in what's the latest there. Yeah good morning Daryn a dime that's right overnight Vietnam agreeing to suspend all international flies. Into the capital Hanoi and its largest city which. As you suggest is ho chi Minh back came into place for midnight. Last night as is looked down stops to spread in areas whether starting to see a significant rising cases. The country's Health Minister saying they appear to have discovered a new. Highly contagious Berrian the combines both the British and the Indian veterans he's calling it dangerous. Although at this point it's Clooney being identified in a handful of people. A much mall would needs to be done. To study it nevertheless. This is a country that up until recently had very few infections or deaths and now the case numbers are rising rapidly. People in Hoge amid a going to be allowed to leave home. But Rooney for essential reasons. And says you authorities and in the stocks try and test all nine million residents that. I think it's a reminder as a WHIO keeps telling is that all those things may be a pretty improving Daryn America and here in Britain. A lawyer at the world its north and until this vaccination program starts to roll out then with still in the dangers that. So in what does this mean for the rest of the world especially those countries that you mentioned that are largely still unvaccinated. Yeah I mean dead that's still going through won't. We all went through months back and now hopefully the good news he just been reporting from geo in the whip starting to see here is something that he's turned to continue. But it shows that until people are vaccinated this Morris will spread and it will constantly mutates and any mutates. All the times. All the time none all of those mutations in necessarily dangerous in other words a not necessarily more transmissible. But the one suddenly UK variant the Indian veterans. And if the tests prove the case here that perhaps a Vietnamese baron for the win all of that yet could be more transmissible and that just makes it. Moral dangers more hazardous to people because it increases their chance to catch kids. A long time missing countries are having go to great vaccination program Vietnam they vaccinated less than 1% of the population. And there's no immediate sign that that is going to ramp up so many of those countries interestingly that appeared to do really well. In terms a coping with the initial outbreak. And now having to deal with the secondary wave one that appears to be very very problematic. But I am. And in do we know yet if the vaccines currently available will protect against this new strain. Yet good question that's a woman was wants and right especially here in Britain where the Indian veterans. Is spreading rapidly number of cases doubling over the last week. The big question. Will the vaccines it would being given protect to gain some that would the Indian burial what we've frontiers of both boys and AstraZeneca. Do protect it gains serious to very serious cases. But it means of people who have been he had one job are more susceptible with this Blair and we don't really know yet it's very preliminary stages. They need to do more work past will other health authorities probably in the states but certainly here in Britain. To look at this very in to see how transmissible it is and how much of the threats 88 actually represented. Once again become says who assisting alms serpents vaccines we know the United States is one of them. This is more of the case to argue about why those vaccines need to go out to other countries that just an app back on the supply. Tonight ABC news senior foreign correspondent in Kennelly and thank you.

