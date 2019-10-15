Transcript for Violence erupts in Spain as Catalan leaders are jailed

Let's move to Barcelona where violent protests broke out at the airport after separatist leaders were found guilty of promoting independence but the Catalonia region of Spain. And now across the pond to do McFarland and the London bureau for the can you remind us here what does independence move it movement is all about. Mourning Kenneth so I have back in 2017. That count salons they ought to people who live in in their custom and you region which the council got. As Boston and a big how long this button there's been this long running a push for. Independence but they have a separate language from Spanish. They contribute a lot more to the economy than other regions of Spain and back into any seventeen that was. A referendum on independence now ME 40%. Of people took pot but they delivered in 92% to result in favor. Of independents now. Following the not contentious results Madrid's main den and that was Doug maintenance of protest spots in response pocket the time. And the protests the precious lead as the independence movements leave those. A lot of them have been on the run. But yesterday nine of them was sentenced. To between nine and seventeen years in prison three more were found guilty of disobedience but have no and had any jail time the Spanish authorities also issued a new. A new Walt white an arrest for that independence movement lead cut estrogen one he's still living abroad he responded to. The protests yesterday. On the Sunday clashes with police. As an infringement on cuts many in. One on Cust then in a freedom and independence once again issuing his cool a for freedom for his people.

