Transcript for More violent protests in Paris leaves over 100 injured, hundreds arrested

More violent protests in Paris left over a hundred injured and yellow jackets. Angry at rising gas prices and be thankful. Businesses can't ATMs burned and smashed along the shoals and reason. Snipers on brews police with the water cannons and tear gas trying to control appliances. One American woman with a friend here on vacation when the mold suddenly came their way. Ran as fast you can upstairs and then that's when I decide to record. The life be for the world to see what was going on. Nearly 200 fund puts out and six buildings torched more than 400 arrested. President Matt chrome under pressure condemning the violence but so far we've no easy solution to this crisis. But now Paris back to global weather affairs about the impact on the tourist trade the head of the French hotel union telling ABC news the bookings over the holiday period but down thirty to 50%. As both sides stand their ground also fears that there could be more violence ahead. Impanel ABC news Paris.

