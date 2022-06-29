Work underway in Ukraine to replace largest cargo plane in world

The An-225 was the largest cargo plane in the world before it was destroyed in Russia's war against Ukraine. ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the work underway to build a new, similar plane.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live