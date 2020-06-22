Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Yoga enthusiasts practice poses in social distancing domes
After months of taking classes online due to lockdown restrictions, yoga enthusiasts in Toronto practice their poses in individual clear geodesic domes.