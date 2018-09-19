Young boy arrested for putting needles in fruit in Australia

More
The boy confessed to putting the sewing needles as a prank, New South Wales authorities said.
0:36 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young boy arrested for putting needles in fruit in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57933558,"title":"Young boy arrested for putting needles in fruit in Australia","duration":"0:36","description":"The boy confessed to putting the sewing needles as a prank, New South Wales authorities said.","url":"/International/video/young-boy-arrested-putting-needles-fruit-australia-57933558","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.