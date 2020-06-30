Transcript for Activist sees not just COVID-19, but racism as a deadly pandemic

spotlighting the work of young activists. The emerging leader who sees not just covid-19 but racism as a deadly pandemic. My name is Chelsea Miller. I'm 23 years old. I'm an activist, I'm the co-founder of freedom March nyc. We're a youth-led civil rights organization based out of new York City, where we're working on protests and policy efforts to change the criminal justice system. George Floyd isn't the first black man to say he couldn't breathe. It's a disheartening reality, the fact that we can turn people's pain into trending stories. There's a bigger pandemic that's taking America and that is racism. We have to ask ourselves, why is it that it takes the destruction of property for us to care about the destruction of community. Freedom March nyc took place may 31st, 2020, we launched that very day, put up a flyer on social media and people responded to the call for action and we marched from Washington square park all the way to city hall, and by the time we looked back to see the amount of people who decided to stand with us it was hundreds. It's not enough to just sit in your living room or in your bed, and say you're part of the movement, it's about actively contributing to change. We saw that covid-19 was a severe pandemic to be addressed. Every American will receive $1200. When we think about racism as a pandemic the question is, why are we mobilizing quick enough? It's clear we have the resources and the capabilities. But we have to be realistic about what's happening right now in our systems. And it doesn't matter how much protesting we do, if we don't have those critical conversations about policy, then all of the youth who are thinking about how to create change in their communities, I'll say that you are exactly in a position and you have the resources and you have the talent to contribute to make this world a better place. Don't let anyone tell you

