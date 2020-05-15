Transcript for How to take advantage of the quarantine and get your spring cleaning going

and you want to know your organizing style. There are two the styles. Which kind are you? Are you a marathoner where you like to take a project and work all the way from morning to midnight and get it all done. Or do you prefer being a sprinter, short segments, and then just get the projects done over a short period of time. For example, if you're in the closet, you can use your short 30-minute segment to do shirts, or the next day you can do shoes. If you're in the kitchen, you can do utensils one day and then you can do plasticware the next day. Many people want to know how to become professional organizers, a, because we're at home so much and B, lots of people who need jobs and I'm offering a free webinar for people to learn how they can become pros iffal organizer. That's great. Once we figured out what type organizer we are, what do we do next? Well, you get the most satisfaction when you start in the most troublesome or difficult room and I like for people to work from left to right, top to bottom, so if you see here you might have a bookshelf, I got a shelf, you move from one side to the next and start decluttering as you go and repurpose those items, or give them away, but when you do it left to right, top to bottom, those bookshelves you can go top to bottom then you get this feeling of accomplishment, the frustration is eliminated. You're motivated to organize another space. That's good. What's your next tip? I like for people to think about putting a cap on items, and what do I mean? So you can cap things by height, Amy. So, if you have a bunch of magazines, use a ruler, I'll allow myself to keep one foot of magazines or, you know, six inches high, you determine how much you want to do on the height but make a determination. The other way is to do it by number, so in the closet, how many hangers do you have, and if it's too many hangers and you're trying to get your hands between the hangers it's really frustrating whereas if you count out what fits there neatly and easily that's the number of hangers you want to have in your closet. Cap it by container size. Kids' artwork, you can put it in a bin. All sort of clutter, like digital clutter, keep it in one small bin. That's great. I love that. In fact I have my hangers I'm not allowed to buy anymore. If I get anything new, I have to remove something. That's my limit. But it's something to measure it all by. Speaking of that, the closet, it's a source of anxiety for me sometimes, for a lot of people, what should we do, how do we begin? It's important to take time in closet, because it's where you have your image, have good lighting, clear the floor so you can access your closet easily. You might want to use hooks so you can put the hoodies and robes on those hooks. My favorite is to repurpose a magazine holder and just put those flat shoes, like slippers and sandals, in there and it fits nicely and decoratively on a shelf. Oh, I like that. You've given great advice and so much. Thank you, Dorothy, for all of your amazing tips. Help all of us start spring cleaning this weekend. Thank you.

