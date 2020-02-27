-
Now Playing: Boy sews bow ties in adorable effort to help shelter animals get adopted
-
Now Playing: Listen to the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy
-
Now Playing: 'Ash and dash'
-
Now Playing: Taking a leap to pursue your dream job
-
Now Playing: This 11-year-old opened a thrift shop to help low-income families
-
Now Playing: Mom has 'first dance' with toddler son facing life-threatening medical condition
-
Now Playing: Little boys crack themselves up trying to make fish faces
-
Now Playing: This kitty loves a good massage
-
Now Playing: Texas girl has perfect reaction to her first snowfall
-
Now Playing: SSK Big Fast TV Wedding: Kiana’s hair and makeup looks
-
Now Playing: How Michael, Sara and Keke ignored the haters
-
Now Playing: Are men who drive fancy cars jerks?
-
Now Playing: Mom uses Ring camera to bust drivers not stopping for school bus
-
Now Playing: Tips for taking a leap toward your debt-free dreams
-
Now Playing: Modern family: Women, children linked by same donor
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens its first cashierless grocery store
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry makes final trip home as working royal
-
Now Playing: This woman was shocked when her boyfriend surprised her on flight and proposed
-
Now Playing: Excited dog welcomes military dad home from 7-month deployment
-
Now Playing: 1,200 inspirational notes were posted on every locker at this school