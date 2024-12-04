Bo the bloodhound wins 'Hero Dog' award for helping police

The American Humane 'Hero Dog' of the year award was given to North Carolina police dog Bo of the Gastonia Police Department alongside his handler Sgt. David Rowland.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live