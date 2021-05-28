New book details societal challenges boys and men face

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Washington Post journalist Emma Brown, whose new book, “To Raise a Boy,” explores harmful stereotypes that boys internalize.
5:54 | 05/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New book details societal challenges boys and men face

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:54","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Washington Post journalist Emma Brown, whose new book, “To Raise a Boy,” explores harmful stereotypes that boys internalize.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"77953140","title":"New book details societal challenges boys and men face","url":"/Lifestyle/video/book-details-societal-challenges-boys-men-face-77953140"}