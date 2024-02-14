California widow's late husband continues to send her flowers 6 years after his death

For the past six years, Dana Maver has received flowers on her doorstep every Valentine's Day. Her family has no idea how her late husband set up the annual gift.

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live