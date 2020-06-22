-
Now Playing: Dog sings along to Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'
-
Now Playing: Dolphin calf jumps out of water
-
Now Playing: Will the Covid-19 recession be worse than The Great Recession of 2008?
-
Now Playing: This man didn’t let the pandemic stop his weight loss journey
-
Now Playing: ‘Date Night Dad’ spends 1st moments with newborn
-
Now Playing: Fire up Father's Day with homemade hot sauce
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Costco prepares to bring back a customer favorite: free food samples
-
Now Playing: Importance of setting screen time limits for children
-
Now Playing: Laverne Cox on the evolution of trans representation in film and TV
-
Now Playing: Reverend of historic Tulsa church preps for president’s visit
-
Now Playing: A chorus of gratitude from families across America
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprise parents of newborn identical quadruplets
-
Now Playing: Bill Nye’s tips for exploring science with your kids this summer
-
Now Playing: Last-minute gift ideas for dad
-
Now Playing: Peanut butter hack makes half empty jars look full
-
Now Playing: Dad loses 129 pounds to run with his twin sons
-
Now Playing: Marie Kondo consultant gives a quarantine closet makeover