Dolphins join in the fun with surfers in South Africa

This fun drone footage captured a pod of dolphins joining surfers at Umdloti Beach in Durban, South Africa, riding the waves on a beautiful day.
0:53 | 06/04/18

Transcript for Dolphins join in the fun with surfers in South Africa
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

