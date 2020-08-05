-
Now Playing: Faith Friday: Serving the frontlines of the pandemic
-
Now Playing: A Louisiana critical care nurse facing the pandemic daily
-
Now Playing: Asian American frontline workers post emotional anti-racist messages amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 150 nurses surprised with early Mother's Day gift from Jimmy Buffett
-
Now Playing: Sleepy puppy unbothered by Roomba
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World celebrates Grace the gorilla’s 1st birthday
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals: Retail Rescue
-
Now Playing: 3 incredible moms surprised with the ultimate ‘Breakfast in Bed’
-
Now Playing: Millions find comfort in ‘Animal Crossing’ to help curb anxiety during quarantine
-
Now Playing: DIY gifts for Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Sweet treat for mom
-
Now Playing: Subaru provides 50 million meals to food banks across the country
-
Now Playing: How to make ends meet with talents or hobbies that can turn into side hustles
-
Now Playing: How to find the ‘new collar’ jobs
-
Now Playing: Cameron Boyce's mom pushes for epilepsy awareness: 'My son did not die in vain'
-
Now Playing: How a nurse is going above and beyond to help patients during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Long Island School throws epic curbside car parade to celebrate teachers
-
Now Playing: A middle school teacher uses his artistic talent to help others in the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Tips for parents on remote schooling