Transcript for How a family organized to surprise local nursing home staff

Bring me a higher love Last week, Heather Jones and her children surprised workers at fort Hudson health system in upstate New York with hundred care packages. The family was inspired after watching the center's nurses care for Heather's 91-year-old grandmother as she recovered from covid-19. Heather Jones and her amazing family join us now. Thank you so much for being with us. Heather, I know you have had so much support from your community, you're now delivering care packages to other local tell us about it. So, the boys after seeing my grandmother in a window at the nursing home because of the covid, the boys wanted to give back and this is what we brainstormed. At first, we gave back to fort Hudson where my grandmother is, but since we have had so much support we decided to go to other nursing homes in our area. Tell me what the response has been like. It's been amazing. Everybody knows my boys locally, so when we decided to reach out, many people left things on our doorstep, we picked -- we did porch pickups. The response has been amazing. Wow, what's inside the care packages? You want to tell them, buddy? Go ahead and tell them what's in it. Candy, water -- and -- Lots of snacks. Some had a little pick-me-up note. Just different things, we had different donations. That's awesome. We should point out that you guys are all wearing different color shirts that together make a rainbow. There's a specific reason behind that, tell us what it is. When this whole pandemic started, somebody in 518 made #518rainbowhunt, where kids and families started making rainbows and putting them in their windows to let essential workers know that we're thinking of them as they pass by, it's kind of gone national now. So that's pretty amazing as well. That's beautiful. You're amazing. Heather Jones and your entire family, thank you so much for everything you're doing, guys, we really appreciate it. Have a great weekend. You, too. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.