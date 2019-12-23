-
Now Playing: From Art Basel’s $120K banana to the festival’s effect on local communities
-
Now Playing: Kids News Now: Thanksgiving edition
-
Now Playing: Little girl goes bananas for Christmas gift
-
Now Playing: Little girl in upstate New York has proof of Santa Claus' magic
-
Now Playing: Shipping deadlines to receive last-minute gifts under the tree on time
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ weekend anchors compete in ugly Christmas sweater contest
-
Now Playing: GMA's ultimate show-stopping Christmas cookies for your family
-
Now Playing: Shopping tips for last-minute holiday gift buying on 'Panic Saturday'
-
Now Playing: Dash camera captures the moment deer jumped over car on Tennessee highway
-
Now Playing: Strategies to teach kids gratitude this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Panic Saturday shaping up to be big day for retailers
-
Now Playing: A very special family reunion surprise for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Scrumptious holiday bites
-
Now Playing: Hope to Dream encourages children to get a good night’s sleep
-
Now Playing: How to get the perfect holiday picture with Santa
-
Now Playing: How to navigate shopping during ‘Super Saturday’
-
Now Playing: Otter family rides a slide together and they couldn't be more adorable!
-
Now Playing: Go for delicious rum balls from Taste of Home over traditional dessert this winter
-
Now Playing: With 40K lights, one man sparks the holiday spirit and helps grant 1 child’s wish
-
Now Playing: Light show outside children's hospital will make your day