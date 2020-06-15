Houston 8th grader helping to feed city’s food challenged

More
Kyle Garvis discusses how he got involved with Kids’ Meals in Houston.
2:52 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston 8th grader helping to feed city’s food challenged

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"Kyle Garvis discusses how he got involved with Kids’ Meals in Houston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"71258101","title":"Houston 8th grader helping to feed city’s food challenged ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/houston-8th-grader-helping-feed-citys-food-challenged-71258101"}