Transcript for LGBT+ protest and the fight against racial injustice

We're looking at the key issues at stake for the LT PTQ plus community and recognizing the history that got us here. It was queer individuals of color who essentially sparked the gay liberation movement of the 1960s. Joining me now to talk about the evolution a pride in its relevancy to current events. A father David the president of the Human Rights Campaign and Nadine Smith executive director for equality Florida a warm welcome to you both think you for join and us. A father when we start with you under first year as HRC president the first person of color to serve as the leader of this organization. Two major events have collided as you know this month prior to and unrest across this country because of the death a black man at the hands of police. Tell us why this pride month it's more important than ever. Well thank you offers thank you for having me and hi to my colleague in eighteen. This pride is so important for our LG BTQ community but also wore a larger society. Because it tells us that we can effect change. In peaceful protest we can affect change would people who are fighting against the status quo. This pride we need to pull back our history. And remember why we have the modern LG BTU civil rights movement. We had a movement because. People of color transgender people of color who fought back. They are Compton's cafeteria in California they fought back or passed in California they are still walk in California and they weren't fighting. For the same things that are fighting for today. Which is dignity we need to make sure that we are respected and where 48 with the dignity that we deserve under law. And in the 1950s in the 1960s that we're fighting against police brutality they were fighting against harassment. Unfortunately people color are still quite Eagles these battles today and so as we think about the importance of crying. We need to really think about how we got here learn from those lessons in how those lessons creep past. For us meaningful. An eighty before your current role as executive director for equality for you co chaired the 1993 march on Washington. And you're also part a historic first Oval Office meeting between a sitting president then President Bill Clinton. And gay community leaders how is this moment we're in as the nation right now different or similar from the past. What you know I think one that we eat a lot of out. You know justice is indeed meet out justice and people are not others might think this ride that nearly brought the wrong. He. Didn't six. In. Aren't just. Written in you sir clearly states. Discrimination in. Ancient and great in it. To us now only eight years and years or grass roots organizing all are. Being out aren't story. I'm in our civil rights movement. The nineteen or so right back. It reminded me let me see let. Instantly in victory or one segment of society. And it is also reminded those who face the ground the worst. Forms of oppression. Are are the ones who equivalents in order these Little League. It's not an accident that it was an error the most there. It would violence. And unity brings you community. You know people who didn't want each and who it wants to back. Against the police first. The aunts are bearing the brunt right now. You see community. Who order current property. All. But look violence. On the street and Bart police department's Ian finally domestic not enough. Resnick and so I think they're indicted really help people crown this crying moment. Is that you this and it asked its across the or. It does not. It's not in new British rhetoric races and oh you know knew this and I. Collectively it back. Our progress lines and. Well let's talk about that support the relationship between communities. Of color and the LT PTQ plus community is interesting and complicated both. Calling for equal rights as you guys know but many would say the support between the two haven't always been the strongest. Nadine we talk about the ways in which these communities should support each other and especially queer communities of color but are there things BL TP TQ plus communities. Should not do are there a list of don'ts. Well you know it's an formulation the question. Is runs me he. The reality that there aren't any any any of us who are boat. Flat and aren't you keep you unity. And that state Blackwell has never lashing you all black. Where does this it means some depths. It's a contradiction in terms do you think that are who we work that we do you not against them or it. All across the spirit and prosper aren't what aren't. The order they're challenging. It happened and beat the needy just as much. Alfonzo you've also had a wealth of experience as a civil rights lawyer we often hear about cases of racism or bias within the gay community. Rates filters and preferences and eighty naps how one community may refer to another. Are there ways maybe jest good practices for the gay community to be more inclusive of itself. Absolutely. I hate the the idea that racism doesn't exist within LG BTQ community is such a flawed. Concept because there is racism and unfortunately. In every community in this country so whipped into LG BTQ community we have to do our work is well. We have to remove artificial barriers that exist. Along the lines of race and ethnicity. Those barriers have existed for quite some time. You talk briefly about instances where people create those barriers in their social settings. Can assume those barriers don't transferred to the professional contacts and fortunately we know that they do. And we have to do the work within the community to break down those barriers at the Human Rights Campaign that's an example when I just did this past week. We are we installed a significant art exhibition on the building. It turns he's building in Washington DC. A famous artist. Hate us Thomas. Displayed allowed us to display his arm which says. All lions matter and the reason why that's important is because it directly we bust this really offensive true that all lotteries matter. When people try it in a way to undermine the black lives movement and we wanted to make sure. As an LG BTQ civil rights organization. We are standing up and speaking loudly. About discrimination and about racial oppression in this country. We LT BT keep people have to make sure that we in Greece is trying Rees is on to an end white supremacy. Not absolute necessary. Corollary is to our missions individually organizationally. But we need have to be intact all too. Or type of all the quality. Or some about black transgender lives we know that those people are among the most marginalized groups in the nation not just within the LG BTQ plus community. What is it that we are not getting when it comes to trance violence and what's happening in the trans community today Alfonso. I would answer your question with a question and I will say. If we had. At least twenty set then gay men. Killed. Last year. Well you would assume that that is a crisis. If we had. Any other population within LG ETQ civil rights movement. Being attacked and marginalized. I think we would be re acting differently. And so far we have been tracking the killing use of transgender people in this country since 2013. At the Human Rights Campaign. We can't at least a 177. People were been kept. Last year at least 27 this year at least sixteen these are real people he's a real lives. And while we need to do is make sure that we rise up and appreciate that this is a crisis. That we you have to think about meaningful ways to address the employment gap. We have to make sure we can we engage in the past. The building we have to make sure that we advance policies that address the violence. We have to make sure that we support education and our beat each outreach programs that educate them wider. Public about though violence that many members of the trans community are facing. And I think if we are all invested in that change. As LT ET TP and members of the larger community we can actually see significant movement in addressing this plan. So what you're saying is that there are some work to do right. A lot of work you'll how father David and and they Dean Smith thank you so much for this conversation and joining us we appreciate it.

