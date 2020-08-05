Transcript for A Louisiana critical care nurse facing the pandemic daily

Our shout out to nurses around the country and today the Louisiana critical care nurse. Facing the pandemic on a daily basis forced to face time with his wife and colleagues as his brand new son comes into the world. Hi my name's James banter from critical care nurse. I've been a bit of a dinners for ten years now beginning at eight years. Work was just like it has been over the last eight years. And now a lot has changed its stars should recommend the hospital I can honestly goers. Have to get my temperature checks. Ascent temperature check and I didn't go ahead and do TV screens spirit stations under it and get reported among nations but before you go see them it's you're very minute process of tying the personal protective equipment. That involves. Putting me down first. Particularly welcome. All that we're putting Markoff. And I went hey here's respirator. Ratios. And marriage and how wonderful life I have four children Matthew Perry and my beautiful girl grace and and injured. When it came time on earth and injured people mourn the original plan must for me to save my sister's house and get updates on deliveries. I got to face some notification among all the nurses was trying to based on reside conceive the whole thing ends up picked up and it was just a bit of course there are remembered as fast. At the same time another nurse was video and no delivery. And that's earners was taken pictures all they were taken care of Morris that are coming it was just can't tell you also us. I think the band and the kids but a spotlight on the nursing field really shows how important. We are and how we have always been important to each and every one of our patients. Those that is just the fact that we always been our patients first and her life experience Lori Cohen had a big part. Just one person and there's so many out there just like needed to take care so many wonderful people. And I've been a big part of their lives and he that this pandemic has shown me that everyone's here. Starting with the truck drivers who deliver all of the suppliers to the hospital. Count towards the front line health care workers that are taking care of all the vision. And then violated. People that are staying at home. All men I'm stay home mortars were just got to get very tough thing to do but there also there's an important stuff for this they're. He's even humble hero we wanna think James -- for his service and of course congratulate him and his wife. On the beautiful new addition to their family.

