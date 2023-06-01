By the Numbers: US birthrate holds steady

A look at the numbers behind a new CDC report that shows U.S. birth rates remaining below pre-pandemic levels and teen birth rates reaching a historic low.

June 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live